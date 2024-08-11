Piper Sandler Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

