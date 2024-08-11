Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $512.06

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.06 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 534.11 ($6.83). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.81), with a volume of 1,196,515 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 505 ($6.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.44) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 610.60 ($7.80).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
