Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHAT remained flat at $11.75 during midday trading on Friday. 913,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.