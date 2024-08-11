Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,795,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

