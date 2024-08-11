Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Gregory L. Jackson Sells 26,664 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

