PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PFLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

