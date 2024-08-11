PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 7,791,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,554.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

