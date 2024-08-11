PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

PENN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

