Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.95

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.95 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.46). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 773,953 shares changing hands.
Pendragon Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £618.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
