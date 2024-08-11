Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Up 7.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 1,454,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £954,000.00, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

Pelatro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.