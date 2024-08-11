Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $988.86

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 988.86 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,043 ($13.33). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,041 ($13.30), with a volume of 1,208,266 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 1,052 ($13.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 998.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 989.62. The company has a market cap of £7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,339.62%.

In other news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,821.15). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

