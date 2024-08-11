Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,092,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after buying an additional 305,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,367,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,872,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.98. 486,618 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

