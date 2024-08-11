Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 263,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,235. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.