Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 5.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

