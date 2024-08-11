Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 5,175,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

