Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

