PayPal USD One Day Volume Reaches $12.38 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $706.01 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,901,882 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,901,883.920975. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.000477 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $32,821,229.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.