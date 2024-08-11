PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

