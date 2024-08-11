Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $654.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $622.00 to $654.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.81. The stock had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $576.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

