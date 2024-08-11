Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 26.300-27.000 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $569.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

