Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 2,073,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,874. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

