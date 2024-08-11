Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of PCYG opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.
Park City Group Company Profile
