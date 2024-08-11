Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $19.67. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 10,108 shares.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.65%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

