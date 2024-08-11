Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$37.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of POU opened at C$27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.49. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60. In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$457,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,377. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.