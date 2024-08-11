Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 14,193,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,767,447. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

