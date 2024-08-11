Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 20.1 %

NYSE FNA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,397. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.