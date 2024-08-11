PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

PAR traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 406,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

