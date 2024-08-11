Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 802.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 119,321 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

