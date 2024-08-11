Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. Papa Johns International has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at $32,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

