Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $112.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Get Palomar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. 1,091,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,203. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.