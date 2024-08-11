Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Gimbal Financial’s 10th Largest Position

Gimbal Financial boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gimbal Financial owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 132,643 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,950 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

