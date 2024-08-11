Osmosis Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $264.36 million and $8.04 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,972,225 coins and its circulating supply is 676,433,140 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

