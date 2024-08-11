Orion Energy Systems’ (OESX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2029 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.0 %
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
