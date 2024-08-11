Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $67.40 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.40 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06808856 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,984,762.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

