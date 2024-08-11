Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 597,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. 5,597,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

