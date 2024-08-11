Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 4,808,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

