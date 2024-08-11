Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.62. 1,126,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,679. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

