OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given New $3.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.90 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 151,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,449. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $614.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

