Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $15.13 on Friday, hitting $192.94. 1,295,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,749. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.