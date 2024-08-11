ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $91.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.