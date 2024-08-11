ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STKS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haydee Olinger bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

