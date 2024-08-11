ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.69.

OGS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. 272,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

