Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

