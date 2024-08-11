ON24’s (ONTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,871. The company has a market cap of $256.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON24

Institutional Trading of ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 736,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,679 shares of company stock worth $348,674 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.