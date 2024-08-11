ON24’s (ONTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
ON24 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,871. The company has a market cap of $256.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at ON24
Institutional Trading of ON24
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.