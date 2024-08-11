OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.59 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $32.59 million and $4.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.