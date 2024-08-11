Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 305,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $45,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

