Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 305,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $45,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
