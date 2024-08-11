Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,131. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. Analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.