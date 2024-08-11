nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) EVP Sells $496,662.92 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NVT stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

