Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.86 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,592. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

