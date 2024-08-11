Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.84 million. Nova also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.730 EPS.

Nova Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 297,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Nova has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.60.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

